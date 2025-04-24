iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 161.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EEM opened at $43.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

