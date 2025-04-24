iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,293 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,906,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,116,000 after acquiring an additional 355,743 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,701 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,833,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.38 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.70.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

