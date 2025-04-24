iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.