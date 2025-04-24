iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $49,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

