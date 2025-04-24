iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Cut by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 22.0% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $59,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $58.78 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

