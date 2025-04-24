Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $15.25 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $15.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,364,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,516,000 after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 136.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 73,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

