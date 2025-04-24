Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.94 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.