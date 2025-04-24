Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.81.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $487.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $515.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $367.39 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

