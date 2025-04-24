Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $131.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.20. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $64.09 and a 12-month high of $131.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 282.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.