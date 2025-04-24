Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 14,363 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $104,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.