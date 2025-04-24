Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,020,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $294.08 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $337.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

