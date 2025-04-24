Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $33,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,001,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after buying an additional 1,048,921 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after acquiring an additional 839,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $164.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.09 and a 200 day moving average of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

