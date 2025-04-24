Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 31,796 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $61,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

