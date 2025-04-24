Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 259,259 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,406,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $80,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.82.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

