Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,139 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $23,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 49,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $200.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $229.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.65. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

