Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $36.10 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.30% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $36,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,957.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,889,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,349,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,571,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,698,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,103,000 after purchasing an additional 255,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 551,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.96 and a one year high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.