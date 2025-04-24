Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $26.14 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,722 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEA stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.