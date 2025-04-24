Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $21.76 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 207.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,483 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $21,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after buying an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

