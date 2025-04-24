Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,574,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $71,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,646,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,718,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,268,000 after buying an additional 1,466,593 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IUSB stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

