Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,502 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5,902.3% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 11,557,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364,629 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,119,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,922,000 after acquiring an additional 636,569 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,084,000 after acquiring an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 2,774,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,521,000 after purchasing an additional 112,736 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,634,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after purchasing an additional 204,892 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

