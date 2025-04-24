Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 8.51% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $225,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,678 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 817,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,640,000 after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 371,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after buying an additional 158,324 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after buying an additional 34,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,378 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

BKLC stock opened at $102.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.16. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $91.90 and a 52-week high of $117.50.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

