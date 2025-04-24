Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 151,327 Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,327 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $43,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKIE. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of BKIE opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $585.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.84. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

