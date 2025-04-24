Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,480 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $30,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

