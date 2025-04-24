Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 332,507 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,507 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $28,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.