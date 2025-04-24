Integra Resources Q1 EPS Estimate Lifted by Raymond James

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Raymond James upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

ITRG stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Integra Resources by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

