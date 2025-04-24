Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $656.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

