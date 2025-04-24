Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
IMH opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
