Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

IMH opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

