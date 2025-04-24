IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $1,753,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $633.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.86.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $470.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $494.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.54. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

About S&P Global



S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

