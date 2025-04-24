IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JTEK opened at $65.53 on Thursday. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.82.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

