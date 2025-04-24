IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,939,000 after buying an additional 44,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $94,547,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.8 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $210.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $239.11.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $31,395.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,638.63. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 16,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $3,371,151.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,720.14. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.40.

View Our Latest Report on BMI

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.