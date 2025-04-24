IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.