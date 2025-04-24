IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.43.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,756. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $183.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.15 and a 200-day moving average of $213.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

