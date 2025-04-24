IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $958,000 Investment in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HGER. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HGER opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

