IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,901,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,981,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 832.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,768,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

XSD stock opened at $180.74 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $156.78 and a 1 year high of $273.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.81. The company has a market cap of $948.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.49.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

