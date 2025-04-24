IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,402,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,872,000 after buying an additional 87,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 128,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 116,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 69,576 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 69,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 422,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 70,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.99.

NYSE CMG opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

