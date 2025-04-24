IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Harbor Corporate Culture ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Corporate Culture ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Harbor Corporate Culture ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Corporate Culture ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Corporate Culture ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Harbor Corporate Culture ETF by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor Corporate Culture ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HAPI opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. Harbor Corporate Culture ETF has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

About Harbor Corporate Culture ETF

The Harbor Corporate Culture ETF (HAPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US companies scored highly for their strong corporate culture contributions to financial performance. The portfolio is weighted by market-cap and then adjusted to meet sector neutrality.

