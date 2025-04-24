Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

HUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $12.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hut 8 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

