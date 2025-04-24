Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Benchmark

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.91.

Hub Group stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. Research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 440.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 803.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

