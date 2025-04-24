Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 570,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $74,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $514,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CBRE Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,566 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,695,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $175,978,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11,750.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,232,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $121.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.91. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.