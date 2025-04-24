Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 82,139 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,139 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.20% of Hess worth $81,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,141,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,408,117,000 after buying an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,240,000 after acquiring an additional 158,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,844,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,325,000 after purchasing an additional 91,131 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hess by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,498,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hess by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,930,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,787,000 after purchasing an additional 927,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HES shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Saturday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.46.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.88. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

