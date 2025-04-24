Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 42,569 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 657,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,569 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $98,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,448.70. This represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $141.60 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.03 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.72.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.40%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

