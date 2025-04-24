Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 35,240 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,240 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $86,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $4,156,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 79,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $284.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.42 and a 200-day moving average of $248.28. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $296.65.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $13,580,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.55.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

