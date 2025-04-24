Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 17,108 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,436,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,108 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $111,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.