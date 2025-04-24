Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,188 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.36% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $103,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,031.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $536.97 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $581.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

