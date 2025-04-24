Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $79.94 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,033,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283,854 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $79,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,116 shares of company stock worth $1,434,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.37. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.10 and a 12 month high of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

