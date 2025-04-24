Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $77.06 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 86,802 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.28% of Keysight Technologies worth $77,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS opened at $137.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

