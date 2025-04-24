Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,889,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,420 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 9.26% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $89,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,603.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $975.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

