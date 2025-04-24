Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,632 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,525,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,874,000 after buying an additional 237,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,444.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 292,226 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,406 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of MKSI opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,577.01. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $25,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,324.64. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

