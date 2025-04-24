Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.32 Million Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hubbell by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.8 %

HUBB opened at $346.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.43 and a 12 month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

