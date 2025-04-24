Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $7.71 Million Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 334,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,688 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 76,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 39.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,689 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $953.76 million, a PE ratio of -76.77 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $194,846.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,269.28. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,955,585.08. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

